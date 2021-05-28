Greeley’s Centennial Village Museum Reopens May 28

City officials announce Centennial Village Museum will reopen for the 2021 season Friday, May 28.

A living history experience, Centennial Village Museum features over 35 historical buildings, heritage farm animals, and 8-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. Visitors step back in time and learn about settling the high western plains, a time when grand houses, growing businesses, extensive prairies, and agriculture were all a part of daily life. Some of Weld County’s oldest structures are located in this museum.

During Centennial Village’s COVID-19 closure, the city made many improvements, including repairs and new paint at Selma’s Store, a new porch and paint at Lone Valley School, and a makeover at Shaw House. Many structures got new roofs, including Hanna Square Gazebo, Carpenter House, Bolin House, Court House, Stone House, and Rattlesnake Kate’s House.

Museum staff modified operations to allow self-guided tours. Enhancements also include Plexiglas barriers in some historic homes and more virtual content for the cell phone tour so visitors can experience the site independently, eliminating congestion and crowds.

City officials developed an operations action plan to provide safe access to the Greeley History Museum for all visitors. The program takes into account the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment orders and guidance and the City of Greeley’s response strategy. Visit the City of Greeley’s website for more information about how the organization is handling COVID-19.

Officials encourage all visitors to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the museum. Anyone with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms — fever, cough, or shortness of breath — should not enter or use city facilities, including Centennial Village.

Centennial Village Museum is located at 1475 A St. The museum opens Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Group visits are by appointment on Thursdays. For more information, visit greeleymuseums.com or call 970-350-9220.