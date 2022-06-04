Grim Mountain Legends: A Performance Treasure Hunt Summer 2022 Tour

Have you ever wondered what the walls would say if they could speak or wanted to search for long-lost treasure? LuneAseas will lead you on an adventure to find voices of the past and lost treasure.

Spirits and ghastly creatures haunt the hillsides and deserts of the Colorado Rockies. Our wandering tail spinners have traveled across Colorado collecting legends and lore to write down and tell. Discover the chilling tales they find. Featuring LuneAseas signature style of high-level modern dance, blended with physical theater and shadow movement that’s created alongside original music.

Each treasure hunt takes you on an expedition through historical buildings and theaters throughout Colorado. Inviting audiences into hidden and under-explored pockets of the historic buildings, finding performance, art, and inspiration along the way. ​ Expect to experience legendary tales from the past brought to life through shadow puppetry, modern dance, acting, moving visuals,​ and original scores. Expect to witness the unexpected and encounter Colorado history in a new light and find pieces of theatrical treasure along the way.​

Based on true stories of hauntings, murder, and the supernatural from Colorado, Grim Mountain Legends’ first treasure hunt stops in old town Fort Collins on June 10, 11, 17, &18 at 6:30 pm and 8:45 pm. The treasure hunt starts promptly at 6:30 pm and 8:45 pm, guests are asked to come 15 minutes before the start time to ensure start time. Each audience member will be given instructions and a map to complete the treasure hunt. The location will be made available upon reservation.

Our second treasure hunt takes you through the portals of the Mercury Cafe and the historic Bug Theater. Come see new performance stories to help complete the treasure map. June 24 & 25 at 8:30 pm at the get taste of Grim at the Denver Fringe Festival in the Mercury Cafe, July 1 and 2 at 7 pm, at the Bug Theater, Denver, CO see the full tale unfold with special guest and a new story.

Complete the Grim Mountain treasure map at the historic Tabor Opera House in Leadville, CO. LuneAseas in collaboration with a Leadville cast of performers, docents, and volunteers create an immersive performance tour through the various parts of the Tabor bringing history to life July 8 & 9 at 7 pm.

Each evening offers a one-of-a-kind experience with different surprises, twists, and special guests. Complete the treasure at all four locations and receive a special LuneAseas swag surprise.

Our stories are rated PG-13, unless you are a Tim Burton fan then they are rated. The Fort Collins treasure hunt is partially outdoors. LuneAseas cannot give refunds for missed events. This event has been made possible by LuneAseas, Colorado Creative Industries, the Bohemian Foundation, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Lemmon Staggs Homestead, generous friends, and donors.

To reserve tickets and more information visit luneaseas.org. Join in for previews and open rehearsals: June 5, 8, and 9 at 5 pm to 9 pm at Walnut Creek- 222 Walnut St. Fort Collins.

Upcoming Schedule:

June 10-18 6:30 & 8:45 pm Old Town Fort Collins

June 24&25 8:30 pm Denver Fringe at Mercury Cafe Ballroom

July 1&2 7 pm at the Bug Theatre, Denver

July 8&9 7 pm Tabor Opera House Leadville, CO.





