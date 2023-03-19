High School Students Highlight German Culture

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Deutschland Through Students’ Eyes opens Friday, April 7, at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures with free admission from 5-8 pm as part of First Friday Art Walk. The exhibit is being curated by German language students at Fort Collins High School under the direction of Erin Burr-Adair, German Teacher and Chair of the World Languages Department.

“The exhibit will be organized by topics such as food, architecture, and sports,” said Burr-Adair. “We will have Hummel figurines, traditional German outfits, advent calendars, Christmas pyramids, beer mugs, books, and many other items.”

About 70 German language students are involved with the display, and they include freshmen through seniors. The students are planning fun and educational programs, and the Museum is hosting a free admission day on Saturday, April 15. The exhibition runs through July 22.

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, $1 for ages 4-15, and free for children three and under. Adult tours receive discounted admission of $3/person. For more information, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.