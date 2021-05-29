It is Old West Summer Kid’s Camp Time in Cheyenne!

Annie Lindgren

It’s Summer Camp Time!!! This year, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum presents two week-long, fun-filled, full-day educational summer camps: The Cowkid Camp and the Western Art Camp.

The Zimmerman Family Foundation sponsors the Cowkid Camp and Blue Federal Credit Union sponsors the Western Art Camp.

Cost per student per camp: $200 for Museum Members and $230 for non-Museum members.

Camps run Monday through Friday from 8:30 am – 3:30 pm. Pre-registration is required, and fees include art supplies and snacks. Please bring a sack lunch. Space is limited so register today!

June 14-18, 2021 Cowkid Camp (ages 5-12)

Relive the dust and glory of the American West! Learn about the Old West with cowboys, ranchers, art projects, and more!

August 9-13, 2021 Western Art Camp (ages 5-12)

Kids will learn the basics of western and folk art, creating a wide variety of projects under the guidance of area artists. The groups are separated by age to make sure the projects are fun for everyone.

These camps are at CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001. Contact Jean Krause, Education Coordinator, to get signed up jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org, or sign up through www.oldwestmuseum.org