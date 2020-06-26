Local Businesses Cinch-Up for “Keep Riding” Event

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce announced the “Keep Riding” event taking place in Cheyenne, WY. Friday, July 17th at The Outlaw Saloon in order to reinvigorate and strengthen the economy.

“Annually, the Chamber of Commerce hosts the Pardners N’ Prosperity luncheon to honor important areas of our heritage,” said Dale Steenbergen, President, and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. “These cornerstones include; western heritage, agricultural roots, and military presence,” he said.

With an emphasis on themes that will keep a tradition alive in accordance with state health recommendations, “Keep Riding” is presented by Tyrell Auto Center and will be held from 11 am to 2 pm.

The event will feature appearances from elected officials, along with live music, outdoor food trucks, a farmer’s market, mechanical bull riding, and much more.

“Building our community and supporting our businesses must remain a priority. It is very important that we maintain pride and interest in our community so that we can begin to move forward,” Dale said.