The Manufactured Home Repair Program is a local program that offers low-interest-rate loans from zero to two percent for needed home repairs, maintenance, and improvements on owner-occupied properties to repair homes involving health, safety, energy efficiencies, and handicap modifications.

The program is managed by the Larimer Home Improvement Program (LHIP) and is backed by federal, state, and county dollars administered through the Loveland Housing Authority for mobile and manufactured homes within Larimer County. The maximum loan amount being offered is $12,000.

The program received new funding in January of last year to be used for roughly 20 to 25 manufactured home repair projects. Homes eligible for the loan can also be located within a mobile home park, however, rental units are not eligible as those interested in the loans must own or be purchasing a home.

Eligible projects can include but not limited to the following:

Leaking or damaged roofs

HVAC

Rotting exterior siding

Ramps & Entries

Electrical systems

Septic systems

Cracking walls or sagging floors

Plumbing

Grab bars

Windows

The process for receiving funds is as follows:

We will send out an inspector to do a full health and safety inspection. The scope of work will be developed and contractor estimates will be required. Contracts and closing paperwork will be signed. We will work with you to see if you also can qualify for Weatherization services.

Family Income Levels eligible are as follows:

Number of People and Maximum Household Income is as follows:

1 – $52,700

2 – $60,200

3 – $67,750

4 – $75,250

5 – $81,300

6 – $87,300

The gross income includes everybody’s total yearly income including adult children or rental income. Job earnings, social security income, social services income, TANF, VA benefits, military pay, unemployment or workers’ comp payments, alimony, child support, pension/retirement plan/securities income are included.

For more information regarding the Manufactured Home Repair Program, visit: lovelandhousing.org or call 970-667-3232 for the application.