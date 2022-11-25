What others have said about Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas:

“A holiday tradition”- The Washington Post

“haunting and shimmering” – The Denver Post

“mIghty guitar pickin’ and foot-stompin” – The Los Angeles Times.

“family-friendly, faith-infused…unabashed nostalgia!” – The Dallas Morning News

“Warms your body like a cup of hot chocolate”- Downtown Fort Worth, Inc

Murphey combines music from his “Wildfire! Greatest Hits” album and multiple best-selling Christmas albums into a colorful holiday celebration multi-media production complete with his “Rio Grande Band”, dramatic lighting, Western dance troupe, Western Art, master-artist photographs, spectacular videos and humorous cowboy poetry. “Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas” brings out the rural nature of the story of the Birth of Jesus in the country village of Bethlehem, where the Good News comes first to livestock people in the fields to the herders, or “cowboys”, of 2000 years ago.

Murphey was originally inspired by an 1885 wild-west dance in Anson, Texas- the original “Texas Cowboys’ Christmas Ball”- which still to this day continues the Biblical tradition of dancing, singing, and feasting during “holidays”- a word which means “holy days”. In 1992, Michael created a totally original, never-done-before, best-selling “Cowboy Christmas” album. It was a game-changing concept album for popular Christmas music. Murphey followed with 5 more Cowboy Christmas albums and DVDs.

Today, it’s become a full-scale live musical concert production! Join Michael, the Rio Grande Band, and the Rocky Mountain Vintage Dancers in a fun, yet heartfelt, “Christmas Cowboy-Style”.

