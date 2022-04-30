Off The Hook Arts SummerFest is Back!

Tickets and Passes Available Now

Off the Hook Arts has announced the return of festivals after a long two years. Make sure to mark your calendars for June 17-30 to join in on the fun!

SummerFest 2022 will present a unique series of concerts and lectures probing the creative imagination in music and science, exploring questions such as, ‘How do we get ideas?’ and ‘How does memory work with imagination in the creation of music or a scientific discovery?’

Among this year’s performers are pianist-composers Bruce Adolphe and Michael Brown, violinist Kelly-Hall Tompkins, and cellist Matthew Zalkind.

For more information visit offthehookarts.org.