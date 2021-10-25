Outpost Sunsport Presents Winter Starts Now 72nd Film Installment from Warren Miller Entertainment

Ski and snowboard enthusiasts will get their adrenaline rush before actually hitting the slopes with Winter Starts Now, the newest movie from Warren Miller Entertainment. Presented by Outpost Sunsport, the much-anticipated films have become a tradition for winter sports fans to kick off the season.

The newest film from Warren Miller Entertainment chases winter from coast to coast. From Alaska’s Prince William Sound, where the only fresh tracks encountered belong to bears, to Maine’s community of craftsmen and women devoted to sliding on snow to the Rocky Mountains. From kids with huge Olympic dreams to adaptive shredders who leave even the ablest athletes in the dust. Viewers will road trip with big mountain skiers Marcus Caston and Connery Lundin, before catching up with speed riding legend JT Holmes, and meeting new friends like Madison Rose and Vasu Sojitra. The film is an homage to every skier who lives for the thrill and finds solace on the chairlift.

Winter Starts Here will be showing at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins on Friday, November 5 at 7 pm. Tickets are $16 and can be purchased on the Lincoln Center website, tickets.lctix.com. Tickets for the event can also be purchased in person at Outpost Sunsport located at 931 East Harmony Road in Fort Collins.

This special event is sponsored by Fort Collins Coloradoan, Orthopedic & Spine Center of the Rockies, KUNC 91.5, The Rocky Mountain Collegian, Bank of Colorado, Radio 94.9, 96.1 KISS FM and 92.9 The Bear.

To watch the trailer and learn more about the making of Winter Starts Here visit warrenmiller.com.

Outpost Sunsport is Fort Collins’ favorite locally owned and operated retail shop that specializes in ski and snowboard equipment, rentals, and accessories during the fall and winter and high-quality patio furniture during the spring and summer. No matter the season, Outpost Sunsport shares an enthusiasm for the outdoors!

