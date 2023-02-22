Rainbow Girls & Handmade Moments Bring Intimate Show to 830 North

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

By Hannah Hitchcock | KCSU

As Handmade Moments band member Anna Moss would say, 830 North’s recent show on January 29 required “two pairs of pants” to make it to the event in the frigid weather. Nevertheless, it was worth the journey through the cold. Closing off the month of January, I had the pleasure of attending the Rainbow Girls and Handmade Moments concert at the quirky bowling alley, which doubles as a concert venue on College Avenue.

What would typically be a night of gutter balls and games accompanied by live music turned out to be an intimate performance, with most of the audience in awe by the harmonizing vocals and intricate uses of the upright bass, beatboxing, kazoo, and more.

Shortly after Rainbow Girls kicked off their performance, the crowd huddled on the front floor, where audience members sat down and swayed to the unique and comforting melodies. At several points in the show, both Handmade Moments and Rainbow Girls played together to achieve a wider-sounding set marked by various blending notes, a unique assortment of string instruments, and sly comments to engage the audience.

Later in the night, Handmade Moments took the stage incorporating cheeky jokes and impressions to amuse the concertgoers but ultimately won us over with their ability to perform their eccentric folk tune in person.

Overall, it was a true joy to attend the show on behalf of KCSU, and I look forward to seeing what alternative performances will emerge from 830 North in the future.