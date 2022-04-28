S.O.A.P. Troupe of Fort Collins Presents Road Trip

The SOAP (Slightly Older Adult Players) Troupe of Fort Collins is putting on its first live show since May 2019. The show is called “SOAP Takes A Road Trip”. They will be on stage at the Fort Collins Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526. Showtimes are at 1:30 pm and 7 pm on May 6 and on May 7 at 2 pm. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the Senior Center.

Come join in for a magical road trip across the United States that you will never forget! The SOAP Troupe knows how to travel, and you won’t want to miss this trip! There will be Comedy, song, dance, fun, and interesting facts with some surprises along the way.

See the country through the eyes of a group of youthful and fun-loving seniors who love life and don’t take things too seriously. You will be entertained and find yourself chuckling, clapping your hands, and tapping your feet.

The script is an original, written by and performed by the members of the SOAP Troupe ranging in age from 50-85. Who says getting older isn’t fun? During intermission, there will be refreshments that you can purchase to quench your thirst and satisfy your taste buds. Or you can bring your own.

If you want to spend a couple of hours having lots of fun at a reasonable price, then please come see The SOAP Troupe. Bring your family and friends. They promise you won’t be disappointed. Remember, May 6 and May 7 at the Fort Collins Senior Center. Remember to wear your walking shoes!