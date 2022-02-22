Scott Artist Series & Hatton Gallery present: Rowland Ricketts Artist Talk

The Scott Artist Series, The Department of Art and Art History in collaboration with the Hatton Gallery present an artist talk by Rowland Ricketts, on Tuesday, March 1 at 5 pm in the Alumni Center at Colorado State University. The artist talk will be in connection with the student workshop held in the Clara Hatton Gallery from February 28-March 2.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT

Rowland Ricketts is a contemporary fiber artist whose practice is both broad and expansive and also incredibly specific. Rowland Ricketts utilizes natural dyes and historical processes to create contemporary textiles that span art and design. Trained in indigo farming and dyeing in Japan, Rowland received his MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art and is currently a Professor and Associate Dean in Indiana University’s Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design. His work has been exhibited at the Textile Museum in Washington, DC, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, and the Seattle Asian Art Museum. rickettsindigo.com

The event is sponsored by Lilla B. Morgan, the Scott Artist Series, and the Department of Art and Art History at Colorado State University.