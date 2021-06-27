Step Back in Time at the Historic Parish House and Museum

The Johnstown Historical Society has announced that the Historic Parish House and Museum officially reopened on June 9. It has been a difficult 14 months for the Parish House, experiencing a complete closure for much of that time with only limited opportunity for community outreach, but the Parish House and Museum reopens better than ever – with a new exhibit and new opportunities to engage with local area history. The Parish House is a huge part of the Town of Johnstown’s history, specifically as the former home of Johnstown’s founder, Harvey Parish.

The house, kept in its original early 1900s Arts & Crafts Bungalow style, exists to transport visitors back in time through each room’s decor, features, and furnishing. The basement level of the home touts a fresh exhibit featuring historic Johnstown fires and the development of the Front Range Fire Rescue. Other exhibits tell of Johnstown’s famous meteorite fall in 1924, the infamous tornado of 1928, a pioneer history room, and the old Johnstown High School graduation composites that once hung in the halls of the school building.

Stop by the Parish House and Museum in Johnstown, Colorado at 701 Charlotte St. on Wednesdays between 9 am-12 pm for complete tours of the home and museum. Find the Johnstown Historical Society on Facebook for more information about upcoming events and additional days/hours of operation being added in the fall.