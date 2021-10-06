The Beat Goes On at the Lyric’s Open-Mic

Jonson Kuhn | New SCENE

Hey all you hepcats, remember that special time in your life when you used to be full of dreams and artistic expression before the harsh realities of the real world stomped them out of you? Well, there’s no need to remember anymore because The Lyric in Fort Collins hosts an Open-Mic every Monday starting at 6 pm. This is your big chance to take the stage and show everyone what you’re made of; do you have an original tune you’ve been dying to try out in public? Or maybe you’ve just got someone else’s song you wanna rip off? Hey, nothing wrong with a little plagiarism, this entire article is plagiarized! Whatever the reason, Monday evenings at the Lyric is your place to shine.

Not that you should at this point need any more incentive to attend, but just in case you’re still on the fence, Meg Rice serves as the evening’s “hostess with the mostess” and you literally won’t find someone better suited for the job on the entire planet; Meg truly understands the importance of expression but more importantly community and according to her, Open-Mic’s are essential for not only a healthy music scene but also a healthy state of mind, as well.

“There is something magical that happens when a group of people share art with each other,” said Meg. “If it’s someone’s first time playing, they are guaranteed a thunderous applause no matter what. If someone messes up, the crowd cheers for them and encourages them. It’s really wonderful; it’s a good reminder that sharing music doesn’t have to be about selling tickets or gaining likes on social media: that we aren’t in competition with each other. A community centered on supporting each other rather than trying to climb some sort of social or monetary ladders helps to bring focus back to what really matters when we share music, poetry, and art.”

For all those brave souls looking to sign up and perform, you’re encouraged to show up around 5:30 to ensure you make the list and the whole thing usually wraps up by 9 pm. If you have any questions or concerns or doubts or fears, please don’t hesitate to visit the Lyric at lyriccinema.com to have all questions, concerns, doubts, and fears laid to rest. Happy playing!

