Tointon Gallery Fine Arts Committee Opens Application for Annual Community Fine Art Exhibit

Greeley’s Tointon Gallery Fine Arts Committee invites Weld County community members to submit their recent work for the annual Arts Picnic Fine Art Exhibit.

The exhibit application is online at greeleygov.com/activities/public-art/tointon-gallery or available for pick up at The Tointon Gallery at 651 10th Avenue. Exhibit space is limited to the first 100 applicants and reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. See the application for eligibility and artwork requirements.

Annual Showcase of Local Talent

The exhibit, sponsored by the city’s annual Arts Picnic event, provides local artists the opportunity to display their best work, showcasing both the quality and quantity of talented artists residing in Weld County.

The opening reception of the Arts Picnic Fine Art Exhibit takes place from 5 to 7 pm. Friday, July 29 with refreshments and an opportunity to visit with featured community artists. Eligible pieces may receive the city’s “purchase award” at this event, becoming part of the Greeley Public Art Program’s permanent collection.

The Arts Picnic Fine Art Exhibit runs from July 29 to September 1.

The Tointon Gallery features up to 12 different exhibits annually. As the only city-run gallery in Greeley, the facility provides visitors with opportunities to experience the visual arts and enjoy educational and thought-provoking discussions. By contributing to the city’s thriving arts community, the Tointon Gallery enhances the community and the quality of life of its residents.

To learn more about Greeley’s public gallery, visit greeleyart.com or contact Stan Scott at stan.scott@greeleygov.com.