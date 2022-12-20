Toughest Monster Truck Tour Returns to Loveland in April

Discounted tickets go on sale this Friday, November 25

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to the Budweiser Events Center for three performances on April 7 & 8, 2023. Tickets went on sale to the public on November 25.

“As always, our entire crew really enjoys bringing our event to Colorado, and we really appreciate the continuous support of the fans and also our local partners,” says Kelly Hess Goldman, the event promoter. “This year’s event will include a brand-new monster truck, never seen before in Loveland — Dazer, which is a bulldozer-themed monster truck. Plus, the truck Rat Attack, driven by nearby Wyoming native Jacob Ladwig, will also return. Last year he only competed in two cities on the Tour, Casper and Loveland. He was an alternate truck for Loveland, so he competed in only one of the three events there, and won the racing competition just a few weeks after he won this event during his first appearance on the tour in Casper,” she added. “We have invited him to compete in several more events in 2023, which makes some of the more seasoned drivers a bit nervous, as he has already proven he is a strong contender who should not be underestimated.”

Besides Dazer and Rat Attack, the lineup will include the dump truck-themed Dirt Crew, the sportsman’s favorite Buckshot, the alligator-themed Tailgator, Toxic, and Holeshot, which is a restyled version of Quad Chaos.

To celebrate the return of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, ALL adult and child (2-12) tickets purchased from November 25 through December 9 will automatically be $5 OFF, and all tickets purchased include a free Pit Pass, regardless of price level. The Pit Pass gets fans in early for the Pit Party where they can walk on the track, see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, get autographs, and take photos. After December 9, pit passes can be purchased for $10, or picked up free in-person at local retailers to be announced.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour Pit Party is from 5:30-6:30 pm on Friday, April 7, and the main event starts at 7:30 pm. On Saturday, April 8, the main events begin at 1 pm and 7:30 p.m. The Pit Party will run from 11 am-12 pm before the matinee and 5:30-6:30 pm before the evening event. Tickets are available for purchase in-person at the Orthopaedic Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center and online at toughestmonstertrucks.com. Groups of 10 or more can save on tickets. Call (970) 619-4122 for more details.

For information and reviews, visit the Toughest Monster Truck Tour on Facebook or toughestmonstertrucks.com.

