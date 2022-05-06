Town of Windsor Museums Seek Artists for Upcoming Community Art Exhibition

The Town of Windsor Museums is seeking regional artists to submit their artwork for the 8th annual community art exhibition, “Black & White.” Artistic interpretations of Black & White in this exhibition will explore the contradictions, harmonies, and grey areas that surround us and ignite creativity.

Entry is free and all forms of artwork will be considered. Each artist may submit up to three items for consideration for the exhibition. Submissions can be made online at bit.ly/BlkNWht, May 1 through August 28.

Artists will compete for first, second, third, and community choice awards of $150, $75, $50, and $75, respectively. The exhibition runs October 1, 2022, through January 15, 2023, at the Windsor Art and Heritage Center, 116 5th St., Fridays through Sundays from noon to 4 pm. An awards reception will be held Friday, September 30, from 6 to 7:30 pm.

For information about Town of Windsor Museums, visit recreationliveshere.com/Culture.