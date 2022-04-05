Townsquare Media Announces T.I. and Collective Soul as Headliners for 26th Annual Taste of Fort Collins June 11 & 12 in Old Town Fort Collins

Local Performers Will Be Voted-To-The-Stage, NoCo Will Award & Celebrate Our Favorite Local Restaurants.

Townsquare Media has announced the 26th annual Taste of Fort Collins community-focused event will take place – live in Old Town Fort Collins, Colorado at the iconic Washington Park on June 11 & 12, as a follow-up to last summer’s sold-out in person celebration featuring Nelly and Spin Doctors. “Townsquare Media is thrilled to announce the return Taste of Fort Collins, NoCo’s largest summer party, a celebration of music we all know and love with T.I. & Collective Soul, local food, artisans, and all things NoCo. Now that the masks are off, it’s time to rally around our local businesses, with family, friends, and neighbors” said Evan Harrison, Market President at Townsquare Media. “With dozens of local restaurants and food trucks featured as well as our hometown breweries and a local distillery, we’ll have something for all of NoCo to enjoy.”

Taste of Fort Collins is a community celebration with family-friendly activities, perfect for the Northern Coloradans’ active lifestyle. The festival offers attendees incredible food from local and national restaurants, entertainment from local and national superstars, and an eclectic display of artisan work as well as the region’s most talented crafters.

Continuing the tradition, Townsquare Media will offer local performers the opportunity to share the stage with T.I. & Collective Soul. “We’ll once again call on our community to vote for the Best of NoCo restaurants and local entertainers. Last year more than 100,000 people participated in the process of helping Townsquare choose local performers and their favorite restaurants, a true differentiator in making Taste a unique event with a strong local focus” commented.

Taste of Fort Collins welcomes back our title sponsor FNBO and continues to benefit the Eyeopeners Kiwanis Club of Fort Collins Foundation. This year’s event will again follow updated CDC and local safety protocols deemed appropriate at the time of our event: our vast outdoor footprint provides flexibility for those who wish to spread out as desired.

Discounted weekend passes will be available while supplies last beginning Friday, March 18 at 8 am for only $20 on our New Country 99.1, Retro 102.5, 99.9 The Point, 94.3 the X, and, Power 102.9 apps – after these discounted tickets sell out, prices will increase.

Be prepared to sing along—T.I. is an accomplished rapper, actor, and producer from Atlanta who exploded onto the music scene in the 2000s. He’s a three-time Grammy Award-winner with smash hits including “Whatever You Like” and “Live Your Life” (feat. Rihanna). Collective Soul, also from Georgia, formed in the ’90s and dropped their triple-platinum debut in ’95 featuring hits “December” and “The World I Know” both still played on the radio today.

More information on how to buy tickets is available on our station apps and at tasteoffortcollins.com/tickets or follow Taste of Fort Collins on Facebook and Instagram.