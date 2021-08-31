Vintage Affair to Feature an Elegant Night with More Than 200 Wine and Beer Varieties

Wilbur’s Total Beverage recently announced tickets for the 19th Annual A Vintage Affair event are now on sale and may be purchased at pathways-care.org/ava. Tickets are $80 per person, and all guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. A Vintage Affair will be held at the Gardens on Spring Creek on Sunday, September 12, 5:00-7:00 pm to benefit the Pathways Inpatient Care Center, which will provide hospital-level care to relieve intense pain and other severe symptoms.

“Wilbur’s Total Beverage has always put community first,” said Mat Dinsmore, owner of Wilbur’s Total Beverage. “We greatly support Pathways’ mission and the phenomenal work they do in northern Colorado, and it is an honor to continue benefiting them through our favorite event.”

A Vintage Affair will feature an elegant night of more than 200 wine and beer varieties from around the world, gourmet appetizers, a silent auction, and more. Thanks to the generosity of Wilbur’s Total Beverage, guests will also have the opportunity to bid to win 99 bottles of wine or 99 bottles of beer.

“This classic event has brought together several hundred community members for many years,” said Nate Lamkin, president of Pathways. “We are incredibly grateful to Wilbur’s Total Beverage for hosting A Vintage Affair in support of Pathways, and we look forward to this enjoyable evening.” This year, due to COVID-19 regulations, only 200 tickets will be available for the event.

Pathways works diligently to steward donations so they can be used where needed the most. This year the event specifically supports Pathways’ new stand-alone, 12 bed, Inpatient Care Center under construction on their Carpenter Road campus. This home-like facility will provide hospital-level care to relieve intense pain, or to manage other severe symptoms. Each of the 12 rooms will be large enough to accommodate groups of visitors and one or two family members can stay overnight. Two of the rooms will be equipped with negative pressure ventilation, allowing care for patients with COVID-19 and other highly infectious diseases.

Learn more about A Vintage Affair and the Inpatient Care Center at pathways-care.org.