Cheyenne Frontier Day’s 41st Annual Western Art Show & Sale

Kick off the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Celebration with the Opening Reception for the 41stAnnual Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show and Sale presented by Visit Cheyenne, Halladay Motors, and Flexx Productions on Thursday, July 22.

The CFD Western Art Show is one of the most prestigious and well-recognized shows in the Rocky Mountain Region and the western art community. This show features artists from across the nation who depicted images of the American West. This year’s show features prominent figures in western art such as Brandon Bailey, Teal Blake, Colt Idol, Jennifer Johnson, Joel Johnson, Gail Sundell Jones, Chris Navarro, Dustin Payne, Renee Piskorski, D. Michael Thomas, Carrie Wild, and more. The Western Art Show Committee also welcomes two new artists to the show, Jeremey Bradshaw, and Andy Mast.

Since 1981, the Western Art Show Committee has raised over $3 million in support of the Museum’s Art Education, Exhibits, Collections, and Operating funds. The mission is to cultivate a rich, educational space for the diverse, international community served by, and rooted in, the western American legacy of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Tickets for this event are available online through cfdartshow.com, or you can call the Museum Office at (307)778-7243. Tickets are $140 per Museum member, $160 per non-Museum member, or $200 per person at the door. Your ticket purchase includes dinner, an open bar, a reception at the Governor’s residence, live music, and more.

Art will be on display and accessible with Museum admission from July 23-August 15, during Museum hours.