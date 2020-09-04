AlphaBEST Education to Provide Fort Collins Families with Day Care and Virtual Learning

Before and after school enrichment-based program provider AlphaBEST Education will provide AlphaAcademy to families in the Poudre School District starting Monday, August 31 from 6:30 am to 6 pm to provide engaging programs for students when school is not session.

Students will have the opportunity to enjoy enrichment activities AlphaBEST is recognized for as well as physical fitness, virtual learning facilitation, help with homework and interaction with their peers. Additionally, social distancing will be strictly enforced.

“Children need to get back to an environment where they are interacting with peers and adults, outside of their own homes and parents need time to focus on their jobs,” said Judy Nee, CEO of AlphaBEST Education. “Balancing the stress of work, home, and school is taking its toll on families and we are here to help,” Judy said.

The safety, happiness, and engagement of students will be ensured by experienced, licensed, and caring staff. Also, there are health, safety, and COVID-19 cleaning protocols in place to protect all involved.

“We look forward to getting to know the families of Poudre School District and can’t wait to get started,” said David McClure, Regional Director for AlphaBEST.

Enrollment for AlphaAcademy in Poudre SD is now open. More information can be found at www.alphabest.org/poudreco