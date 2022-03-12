Applications Now Available for the 2022 Loveland Patio Program

Applications are now available for the 2022 Loveland Patio Program. For the third straight year, the program allows eligible businesses to temporarily expand service to sidewalks and parking spaces to offer outdoor dining and shopping. Applications are due at 5 pm, April 15.

The program runs from May 27 through October 2. Businesses are encouraged to develop plans that use the public sidewalk space adjacent to their front door, public or private parking spaces adjacent to their business entrance, or frontage of neighboring businesses with their permission. Temporary and revocable expanded patio permits are based on restrictions listed in the Patio Program Overview found on the City Clerk’s webpage.

“What began in 2020 as a COVID-19 measure to support local Loveland businesses during the pandemic has grown into a seasonal opportunity that residents, visitors, and businesses enjoy,” said Scott Schorling, economic development manager for the City of Loveland. “With resident, business and City and Downtown Development Authority input in mind following our 2021 survey process, we have come up with new criteria for the program to help businesses prepare a welcoming and attractive experience for the public while maintaining a safer and more pleasant shopping and dining experience for customers.”

Interested businesses can find more information, associated fees, and related forms on the City’s Patio Program section of the City Clerk’s website at: lovgov.org/city-government/city-clerk. Questions may be directed to the Office of the City Clerk at clerk@cityofloveland.org or by phone 970-962-2324. A list of participating businesses will be available to the public on the page once the program begins in May.