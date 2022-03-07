Avelo Airlines Announces Partnership with Colorado State University Athletics

Avelo Airlines recently announced a strategic partnership with Colorado State University Athletics. Avelo serves two popular destinations from Denver’s Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL): Las Vegas and Los Angeles. As part of the partnership, Avelo will have premium asset placement at Colorado State men and women’s basketball, which include digital graphics, promotional contests, signage, PAannouncements and more. Avelo and CSU will also be giving away a trip to the Mountain West Basketball Championship in Las Vegas, including airfare, hotel and tickets to the tournament.

“We are thrilled to partner with Avelo Airlines as they expand their services into Northern Colorado and our community,” said Colorado State Director of Athletics, Joe Parker. “With the exponential growth of our region, it is exciting to see a commercial carrier operating out of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, and we look forward to working together to grow in that space.”

The partnership will also give CSU students, fans and alumni the opportunity to win complimentary Avelo tickets, receive exclusive promotional codes and more at all home men and women’s basketball games.

“We’re excited to be a Proud Partner of Colorado State University Athletics,” said Avelo’s Head of Marketing Travis Christ. “We look forward to cheering on The Rams as we continue building awareness for the convenient, reliable and affordable air travel Avelo brings to the area.”

Northern Colorado’s Gateway to Outdoor Adventure

In October 2021, Avelo initiated service to Los Angeles’ most convenient airport – Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and added service to Las Vegas in December. Both routes operate twice weekly Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft from Denver’s Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL).

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks, traffic congestion, and train and shuttle transfers frequently encountered at Denver International Airport (DEN), FNL offers a refreshingly smooth and simple hometown airport experience. Adjacent to Interstate 25, FNL is just minutes from the Fort Collins-Loveland corridor and an easy 50-minute drive to downtown Denver.

Located just north of Denver, the Fort Collins – Loveland area is known for its thriving craft beer industry, eclectic arts and entertainment scene and mix of outdoor recreational activities. FNL is the nearest airport to Estes Park, a base camp to the breathtaking Rocky Mountain National Park, which is home to an abundance of wildlife and miles of hiking trails. Drive times from FNL to world-renowned ski resorts like Breckenridge, Vail, Copper Mountain, and Winter Park are like those from DIA.