BBB Announces Candidates for 2022 Spark Award for Entrepreneurship

14 businesses from Northern Colorado and Wyoming have been named candidates for the 2022 Spark Award for Entrepreneurship presented locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses between six months and four years old who are in good standing with BBB were eligible to submit an application and video which showed how their companies embodied the three principles of the Spark Award:

Character : Leaders must be teachable and open to growing with ideas. Leaders habitually seek the truth, are open to criticism, and know that their own personal development is never complete.

: Leaders must be teachable and open to growing with ideas. Leaders habitually seek the truth, are open to criticism, and know that their own personal development is never complete. Culture : Purposeful entrepreneurs start businesses for more than just the opportunity to be their own boss or fill a gap in the market. Instead, they create organizations committed to serving the needs of all their stakeholders and make intentional decisions about who they align with to bring their mission to fruition.

: Purposeful entrepreneurs start businesses for more than just the opportunity to be their own boss or fill a gap in the market. Instead, they create organizations committed to serving the needs of all their stakeholders and make intentional decisions about who they align with to bring their mission to fruition. Community: The most successful entrepreneurs understand they are part of a community and commit to supporting those that supported them. They give back to worthy causes and treat other entrepreneurs and competitors as peers rather than opponents.

This year’s candidates are:

Backcountry Cobblers, LLC (Lander, WY),

Better People Care LLC (Fort Collins, CO),

Brahma Roofing and Construction (Windsor, CO),

Family Roofing & Solar – Colorado Family Roofing (Loveland, CO),

Frontier Trampoline Park (Cheyenne, WY),

ki.co Marketing (Fort Collins, CO),

NOSH NoCo/Noco NOSH, LLC (Fort Collins, CO),

Outlaw Apiaries (Hayden, CO),

ReScapes, LLC (Basalt, CO),

Rocky Mountain Woodworks, LLC (Fort Collins, CO),

Solar Pathways (Fort Collins, CO),

Two Rainbows Home Care, LLC (Douglas, WY),

WISE Investments and Holdings Group (Leadville, CO), and

ZR Creative (Fort Collins, CO).

The 2022 Spark Award applications will be judged by an independent panel of business leaders. The award winners will be announced alongside the BBB Torch Award for Ethics winners at the 2022 BBB Torch Award for Ethics celebration luncheon on April 28th at 11:00 am at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, CO. For information on tickets or corporate table sponsorships, please visit the event page here or contact Jami Jonckowski-Wiens at 970-488-2048 or jami@wynco.bbb.org.

BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. BBB services to consumers are free. BBB provides objective advice, BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information.