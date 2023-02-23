Bellco Opens First Branch in Larimer County/Fort Collins

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Bellco Credit Union officially celebrated the opening of its first northern Colorado branch today. Bellco and members of the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fort Collins branch, which opened to the public on January 23, bringing Bellco’s total number of branch locations in the Front Range area to 26, with two in Grand Junction.

Located at 1526 E. Harmony Road, Suite 130, the new 2,000-square-foot branch offers convenient self-service banking options, including 24-hour ATM service. It also provides consult offices for members to meet with financial experts if they want to learn more about auto and home loans, checking account options, as well as other financial service needs. The branch is open from Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5:30 pm, and on Saturdays, 9 am to 1 pm.

“With nearly 7,000 members in northern Colorado, Fort Collins is the perfect location for Bellco’s newest branch in order to better serve all our members who live and/or work in this area,” said John Rivera, chief retail officer, at Bellco. “We’re focused on having a strong presence in the community and look forward to serving the people of northern Colorado.”

As part of the celebration, Bellco presented a check for $12,600, as part of a three-year $37,800 commitment to provide scholarships through the Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges. The Foundation provides $1 million in scholarships annually to community colleges in Colorado. This donation is part of Bellco’s longtime commitment to supporting local nonprofit organizations and strengthening communities through education.

To learn more about Bellco, or to inquire about employment opportunities, visit www.bellco.org.