Blue Federal Credit Union to Host Fraud Seminar With FBI, and the BBB

Blue Federal Credit Union, in partnership with local police departments as well as the FBI, is proud to host Fraud Prevention seminars in both Wyoming and Colorado. Scams, identity theft, viruses, worms, and credit card fraud are happening more frequently today than ever before.

Join Blue Federal Credit Union for an educational night to learn more about types of fraud and how to stay aware of what is happening with your account. Presentations will include staff from the Blue Risk Department, Better Business Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as Local Law Enforcement. Food and drinks will be provided though we ask that you please leave younger children at home.

“Your finances are one of the most important aspects in your life. We encourage everyone to learn how to stay vigilant to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft,” says Kylee Sara, Membership Development Manager. “Join Blue at one of the free seminars to get real-life advice and strategies to do just that from experts in the field. It is our hope that by the end of the night, you will take away actionable to-dos that can help protect you, your family, and your financial future.”

Learn more about both of Blue’s Fraud seminars by either visiting bluefcu.com/belong/events/wy-fraud-seminar for the Wyoming event or bluefcu.com/belong/events/co-fraud-seminar for the Colorado event.