Camp Invention Returns to Wellington this June

Wellington, CO – March 24, 2022 – Camp Invention®, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to the following locations.

* Kruse Elementary School the week of June 20 – June – 24, 2022. Regional program sponsors include Nordson Corporation Foundation and The Anschutz Foundation.

* Eyestone Elementary the week of June 6 – June – 10, 2022. Regional program sponsors include Nordson Corporation Foundation and The Anschutz Foundation.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame® (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment. In the unprecedented times, we’re all experiencing, with “unfinished learning” and other challenges due to COVID-19, these lessons and opportunities for fun ways to learn are even more valuable.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors — the NIHF Hall of Famers. This year’s Explore program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness through hands-on activities including:

Robotic Aquatics™: Children will dive into cutting-edge ocean research as they adopt their own aquatic animals, design and patent aquatic plants, and take their new friend home in a mini tank.

NIHF’s The Attic™: Campers will combine science and art to build their own robotic artist, engage in design thinking, make spin art and learn how inventions can change the way people create.

Spacecation™: Children will discover real space exploration technology when they create Spacepacks and Astro-Arm devices, mine an asteroid, and observe erupting ice volcanoes.

Marble Arcade™: Campers will experiment with the fun of physics, engineering, and gaming as they design, build and test their own mega marble arcades.

The new Camp Invention program for 2022 has been developed with safety in mind. Programs will follow state and local guidelines to help provide a healthy, safe, and fun environment.

“The core learning experience that my girls received and the inspiration to look at items innovatively, pushing the boundaries of their imagination, and bringing it to life was awe-inspiring,” said the parent of 2021 campers. “They have benefited tremendously, learning they can make a difference in creating for the world they live in.”

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.