Capital Tacos to Open First Franchise Location in Loveland

Nationally-Acclaimed Tex-Mex Concept Prepares to Open Doors to the Public in August

Capital Tacos, the corner taco shop turned nationally-awarded Tex-Mex restaurant chain, will open its first Colorado storefront in Loveland at 1747 Rocky Mountain Ave. on August 3.

This will be the first Capital Tacos in Colorado and the first of three locations that local owners Marilyn and Jason Scoby will bring to Colorado. The father-daughter duo hopes their restaurants can play an active role in the community through partnerships with local schools, hospitals, police stations, and neighboring businesses.

“We were drawn to Capital Tacos because of all of the hard work and high-quality ingredients that are put into every meal,” says Marilyn. “I believe deeply in working tirelessly, cooking with heart, and never cutting corners in the kitchen. We are excited to serve our community and bring a uniquely innovative and delicious take on Tex-Mex.”

Much like the brand’s other locations, Capital Tacos will bring the Loveland community scratch-made, innovative, and unmatched flavors, made using the highest quality ingredients all prepared in-house.

Born in Tampa, the Capital Tacos team has built a cult-like following in the communities it serves. It has the clear goal of establishing the brand as a fan-favorite destination for Loveland families, foodies, and Tex-Mex enthusiasts alike. Being the brand’s first brick-and-mortar location to enter Colorado, the new location will showcase its multi-faceted approach to development through the utilization of second-generation business venues that expedite the buildout process, its true family-friendly, fun-first approach through installations such as chalkboard walls and retro pinball machines, and the introduction of a variety of in-person and digital means by which consumers can conveniently order and access menu favorites, and more.

“We’re humbled and excited to be opening our first brick-and-mortar location in Loveland,” said Josh Luger, Co-Founder of Capital Tacos. “The Scobys share our obsession over serving new, flavorful, and inventive takes on popular Tex-Mex staples and to serving the community in meaningful ways. They are the perfect folks to introduce Capital Tacos to Colorado, a state that certainly knows its Tex-Mex.’

Founded in late 2013, Capital Tacos is known for serving the best Tex-Mex cuisine known to mankind and being an asset to the communities they serve. In honor of Capital Tacos’ Loveland brick-and-mortar debut, they unveiled a locally-inspired, limited-time-only creation from their scratch kitchen: The Mile High Fish Fry Taco. It will feature Coors beer battered fish, creamy Capital slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, and cilantro.

Capital Tacos fans can download the Capital Rewards app on iOS or sign up at CapitalTacos.com to earn and redeem rewards and receive exclusive offers at the new Loveland location. They’ll also have access to online ordering for ease and convenience and catering opportunities for events of any kind and size throughout the area.

For more information on Capital Tacos and its franchise opportunities, please visit capitaltacosfranchise.com.

Capital Tacos is a nationally-ranked, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant franchise founded in Tampa, Florida, that currently operates, or will imminently be operating, across the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Colorado. They’ve been named one of America’s Top 40 Hottest Fast Casual Brands and one of the 11 Taco Chains Disrupting Fast Casual Sector by QSR Magazine, one of the most exciting taco concepts in the country by Nation’s Restaurant News, a top 3 taco in the country by Business Insider/Foursquare, and the top taco restaurant in Tampa / St. Petersburg by Yelp, amongst a variety of other awards. The emerging franchise brand is known for its scratch-made, innovative, and unmatched Tex-Mex flavors, pushing the boundaries of quality and creativity that the sector has become known to provide. Capital Tacos is currently seeking qualified candidates to help further expand the franchise to select markets across the Southeast and the country more generally.