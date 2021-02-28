Citywide Patio Assistance Grant Program Announced by the City of Loveland

The Loveland Downtown District and City of Loveland have announced the creation of a $26,000 fund to assist local businesses for outdoor dining programs as they deal with indoor capacity reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Loveland Patio Assistance Program will work to provide grant funding of $500 per business to assist with the purchasing of outdoor heaters for seating areas, propane expenses to heat those outdoor seating areas, the cost of tents or other structures used for outdoor seating, and tent repairs from wear and tear of outdoor usage due to COVID-19. The grants will help supply funding from Wednesday, February 3 through Tuesday, April 6.

The program is citywide and is available to all restaurants, bars, breweries, or retailers located within the City of Loveland on a first-come, first-served basis. The funds are not able to be utilized for expenses before the time period listed above.

Awards will be made in March, with checks being issued upon submittal of a W-9 form to the City of Loveland. The Loveland Patio Assistance Program will supply grant funds up-front and are required to be supported at the end of the grant period with receipts.

Failure to supply receipts supporting the grant amount will require the grantee business to repay funds to the City of Loveland.

For more information regarding the Loveland Patio Assistance Program, including where to apply, visit: downtownloveland.org/patioprogram or call 970-699-2856. To learn more about the Loveland Downtown District visit: downtownloveland.org.