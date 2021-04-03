Wellington Main St. Program Launches 1st Annual Reusable Bags Fundraiser

The Colorado Wellington Main Street Program launched its first-ever fundraising drive this month, with proceeds benefitting the downtown Wellington small businesses. Visit wellingtonmainstreet.org/shop-wellington-fundraiser to purchase the 2021 #ShopWellington Reusable Bags. Each bag’s cost is $25 and comes filled with swag and coupons from many well-known Wellington businesses. $5 coupon codes are also available at any of the designated downtown pick-up locations.

Once bags are purchased, they’ll be immediately available at either of the two following locations, the Main Street Office, at 3725 Cleveland Avenue, Unit D, Wellington or M Rock Creative, at 3725 Cleveland Avenue, Unit Z, Wellington. Both locations will be open every Tuesday between 9 am – 12 pm and 1 – 3 pm. Purchased bags will also be available during business hours, with proof of receipt, at any of the following Wellington businesses: Wellington Public Library, Thistle, Trim Salon, Soul Squared Brewing Company, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union, Sparge Brewing, and Polished Nail Salon.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards a Downtown Sign Grant to assist Wellington businesses with new signs. The purpose of these new signs is to help bring better visibility and awareness and improve the overall aesthetic to the local businesses in the downtown Wellington area. The Wellington CO Main Street Program is a 501(c)(3) organization to champion community collaboration to enhance and promote downtown Wellington. To learn more about the program, visit wellingtonmainstreet.org and follow @WellingtonMainStreet on Facebook and Instagram.