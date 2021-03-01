Colorado Farmers Market Association to hold Virtual Annual Conference

The Colorado Farmers Market Association will hold a virtual Annual Conference on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6, to give a behind-the-scenes look at markets’ function.
The conference is being held primarily for farmers market managers statewide but is open to anyone interested in understanding how the markets function. The conference will feature workshops and panels that will reflect on the challenges and successes of last year.
Additional topics being covered at the conference include preparing for the 2021 season and a keynote from Catt Fields White of Farmers Market Pros. The Colorado Farmers Market Association (CFMA) will also be offering sessions scheduled at other times that include Legislative Updates, Cottage Foods, Double up Food Bucks, and Marketing for Farmers Markets.
The conference and all resources will be available after the conference for all of those in attendance.
For more information regarding the virtual annual conference, including where to register, visit https://cofarmersmarkets.org/annual-conference/.
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Trivia Night - Tues, 6pm
970-372-2780
Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily
(970) 999-5712
Free Tax Planning Series Workshops
970-222-6783
Be the first to comment