Colorado to Celebrate National Small Business Development Center Day

The Colorado Small Business Development Center Network will celebrate National Small Business Development Center Day tomorrow, Wednesday, March 17.

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Day is a national proclamation of the vital impact the nation’s SBDCs have on economic development and the small business community. Last year their work was more important than ever as they worked to help small business nationwide navigate the various support from local, state and federal agencies and provide free counseling and no or low-cost training to small businesses nationwide.

A total of 176 Colorado businesses attributed their start to the help they received from an SBDC last year. The Colorado SBDC network helped businesses to create 1,532 new jobs, retain an additional 2,772 jobs and increase their sales by $95,570,036. SBDC’s helped businesses to create a new job every 5.7 minutes over the course of last year and a new business every 26 minutes.

The Colorado SBDC will be posting stories on their website listed below throughout the month regarding companies who found success through their work with the Colorado SBDC network.

“In Colorado, 99 percent of our economy comes from small businesses,” said Joey Jenkins, Colorado SBDC Network Director. “Our singular focus was to help both existing and new businesses survive, pivot, and thrive,” Joey said.

For more information regarding the Colorado SBDC Network, visit: https://www.coloradosbdc.org/ or to learn more about the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, visit: oedit.colorado.gov