Colorado’s Labor Force Continues to Grow & Unemployment Rate Remains Below National Average

Recently, Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced that Colorado’s unemployment rate of 3.6% remains below the national unemployment rate. Colorado’s strong labor market added over 17,000 good-paying jobs in October in industries including construction, hospitality, trade, transportation, and utilities, and growth continues to outpace the U.S.

“We are continuing to add good-paying jobs for Coloradans as Colorado’s strong economy continues to grow faster than the rest of the country,” said Gov. Polis. “Our work saving people money and supporting hardworking Coloradans is part of our commitment to building a Colorado for all, where everyone can live, work, and thrive.”

Colorado’s employment-population ratio continues to exceed pre-pandemic levels, and the state’s job recovery rate is at 121.7 percent, which exceeds the national rate of 103.7 percent.