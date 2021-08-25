Come Get Your Lemonade at Berthoud’s Lemonade Day

Ready for Lemonade? Berthoud will be brimming with Lemonade Stands this Saturday.

Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own business. It empowers youth to take ownership of their lives and become productive members of society, as business leaders, social advocates, volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow.

Join them on August 28, 2021, starting at 10 am. Kids will be operating their lemonade stands at their chosen locations all across the community. Everyone is encouraged to buy a cup, or two, of tasty refreshing lemonade.

The mission of Berthoud’s Lemonade Day is to “help today’s youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow…one lemonade stand at a time!” The youth involved attended training for this big day. Be a part of it by showing up and purchasing a cup.

For more information on where to find a stand, or to register for the event, visit https://lemonadeday.org/berthoud/events