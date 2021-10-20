Congressman Crow Recognizes Manufacturer’s Edge CEO on House Floor

Congressman Jason Crow recognized Tom Bugnitz, CEO at the leading manufacturing trade association in the state of Colorado, Manufacturer’s Edge, for his dedication and leadership to manufacturers over the past decade.

Congressman Crow recognized Tom and his organization as the “’go to’ resource in the state for manufacturers”

and highlighted his role in forming the Center Leadership Team (CLT) within the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) program that “deployed cybersecurity programs to manufacturers across the United States.”

The Congressional Record entry can be read in its entirety at congress.gov (CREC-2021-09-27-pt1-PgE1027-2.pdf).

