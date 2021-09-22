CSU’s Construction Management Certificate Program Returns to Denver

After a slight decrease due to the pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that available construction jobs across the country are steadily increasing, with most positions in the residential building space. Colorado State University (CSU) is ensuring that students are prepared to be a part of the exponential growth through a non-credit, Professional Education certificate program that returns in person to Denver this fall. The program, which has been postponed since Fall, 2019 was popularly attended by superintendents, managers, and professionals in both residential and commercial building.

Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, the 23-week Construction Management course is designed to help industry leaders gain a competitive edge by building the skills and knowledge needed to successfully supervise the construction process from conceptual development through final project completion.

In this program, students will be trained to:

Coordinate the different needs of large-scale projects

Maintain relationships with contractors and subcontractors

Define the structure and responsibilities of the project management team

Handle external concerns like materials, safety, and risk management

Hear from a past student on how this program prepared them for advanced career opportunities:

“Attending Colorado State’s Construction Management program proved to be a pivotal point in my career. My goal was to obtain a job at a top-ranked firm, and I needed more education. Not only did I obtain a valuable credential that opened doors for me—I also expanded my knowledge of the construction industry. As a result, I was hired as an Assistant Project Manager, and later promoted to Regional Controller of the Colorado office,” said Steve Bearden, Regional Controller, Adolfson & Peterson Construction.

The course is taught by CSU Construction Management faculty and industry professionals. Registration is closed for the season, but future courses may be offered. For more information visit online.colostate.edu/certificates/construction-management.