Development Push Launched by Windsor Downtown Development Authority

The Town of Windsor and Windsor Downtown Development Authority have selected Tribe Development to move forward with the Windsor Downtown Backlots area.

The area consists of three blocks of land made up of more than four acres of along with redevelopment of 213 through 215 4th Street which is a 7,930-square foot building featuring roll up garage doors backing to the newly renovated Windsor Mill. Concepts for the three-block area begin at 7th Street on the west and reaches to the railroad crossing at Main St. on the east were explored first in the 2010 Downtown Design Guidelines and Financing Plan.

“We’re excited about Tribe’s approach to engaging local community members, and with their track record of mixed-use projects along the Front Range,” said Dan Stauss, Chairman of the Downtown Development Authority.

The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Town continued to refine plans for the vacant space in their 2016 strategic and 2016 comprehensive plans beginning work on the design. The Town and DDA regrouped and selected a new developer last week after prior redevelopment efforts retreated when COVID-19 took place last March.

The parties involved will take the next 90 days to explore a vision for the properties as well as identify a path forward.

“Windsor’s entire Town Board and staff are firmly committed to supporting a vibrant local economy and one of our goals is to enhance our downtown’s visibility,” said Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer. “I am confident that Tribe Development will be able to help us move in the right direction so that all who call Windsor home or those who visit our community in the future will be proud of what our downtown has become,” Mayor Rennemeyer said.

For more information regarding opportunities available in Downtown Windsor, visit: http://windsordda.com/doing-business/prosper/