Downtown Greeley: The Place to Be Campaign Launched by Downtown Development Authority

The Downtown Development Authority has announced the launch of a new campaign titled Downtown Greeley: The Place to Be to support the downtown business community in response to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff from the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) have partnered with Brindle Digital Marketing to bring this campaign to life after months of strategizing and collaborating. The campaign aims to highlight the story of Downtown Greeley’s vibrancy, resiliency, and growth.

“Our primary purpose has always been to support our local businesses, offer unique experiences, and create a welcoming atmosphere in the heart of our city,” said Bianca Fisher, Executive Director of the DDA. “Even without hosting the many events we usually do, Downtown Greeley has so much to offer and this campaign is meant to shine a spotlight on these experiences,” Bianca said.

Visitors to Downtown Greeley are encouraged to share their own stories of why Downtown Greeley is “The Place to Be” by using the hashtag #DTGPlaceToBe on social media posts over the next few months. These personal images/stories will help to strengthen support for the downtown community.

“Maybe it’s signing up for a yoga class, trying African cuisine for the first time, playing on the playground with your kids, getting to know our small business owners, finding new pieces of art, or even finding a new place to live,” Bianca said. “Whatever it may be, this is a call to come — to discover, to create, to shop, to live, and to sip and savor all that downtown has to offer,” said Bianca.

For more information regarding The Place to Be Campaign, visit: greeleydowntown.com/place-to-be