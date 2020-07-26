Eligibility for Johnstown Micro-Grant Changed to Assist More Businesses

Johnstown Town Council has made modifications to the eligibility for the Small Business Micro-Grant Program Monday, July 20 to help more local businesses dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision came at a Town Council Meeting where Town Council Members discussed changes and clarifications made. Businesses that consist of the owner working for themselves or those who do not have a business or license but acquire a business license are encouraged to apply for the Micro-Grant. Additionally, applicants who have been already awarded but requested less than $10,000 on their original application can reapply for the difference.

The current Micro-Grant eligibility requirements for businesses are as follows:

Have an active Town Business License

Have at least one physical location within the Town, with no more than three total

locations

locations Have had 1-50 employees on March 10, 2020 (“Employee” can include the owner)

Not be, or not have been, engaged in any illegal activity

Show that historical profits would have been sufficient for the business to stay in operation and that COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact

Be registered and in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State

For more information regarding the Small Business Micro Grant including the online application and a list of required documents that need to be submitted, visit: https://townofjohnstown.com/377/Micro-Grant