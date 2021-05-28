eWomenNetwork To Promote Northern Colorado Businesswomen

New Managing Director, Julie Ulstrup, has been appointed to lead the Northern Colorado chapter of eWomenNetwork to assist area women in building business relationships and finding new ways to turn networking interactions into new clients and increased sales transactions.

“According to the Small Business Association, women are starting businesses at three times the rate of men in Northern Colorado and account for more than two-thirds of the job market.,” said Julie Ulstrup, eWomenNetwork’s Managing Director in Northern Colorado. “The Northern Colorado Chapter of eWomenNetwork focuses on the needs of these businesswomen. Our trademarked ‘accelerated networking’ expedites the process of building business connections and exchanging resources among other female business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals. eWomenNetwork is a big business booster,” she said.

“Now, more than ever, women realize that networking is a vital business skill,” said Sandra Yancey, Founder, and CEO of Dallas-based eWomenNetwork. “Women network differently than men, just as we communicate differently. eWomenNetwork has created a relationship-building approach that honors how women like to interact in business. We have created our own systems and strategies that produce the opportunities, results, and revenue we women need to make our businesses grow and prosper.”

The Northern Colorado Chapter of eWomenNetwork now joins 118 other chapters throughout North America, each of which offers monthly Accelerated Networking™ events, as well as frequent Strategic Business Introduction workshops and “Breakthroughs over Breakfast” sessions, for its members and their guests.

Growing a profitable business, creating international award-winning photographs, and speaking on the TEDx stage were all possible during the pandemic because of the support of incredible people around me. My vision is to gather a community of like-minded women who are passionate about growing personally and professionally to become the best version of themselves while elevating each other. eWomenNetwork provides an incredible opportunity to build relationships and rise together. I am thrilled to serve as the Managing Director in Northern Colorado to create a vision of what is possible. I believe empowered women change the world. It is with gratitude that I step into this role.

Founded in 2000 and sponsored worldwide by Microsoft, American Express OPENSM, UPS, and Dell, eWomenNetwork is the most-visited women’s business Web site and producer of the largest four-day women’s business conference in North America. The office of the President of the United States recognized eWomenNetwork as one of the top women’s business organizations at the forefront of the success of the women’s business initiative.

To find out more about eWomenNetwork visit www.ewomennetwork.com. To find out about upcoming events in Northern Colorado please contact Julie Ulstrup Managing Director of the Northern Colorado chapter at JulieUlstrup@eWomenNetwork.com.