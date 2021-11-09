Fiscal Recovery Fund Immediate Needs Grant application is Live and Accepting Applications

The Larimer County Board of County Commissioners has allocated $1.5 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (FRF) resources to be made available to help the community with immediate needs related to COVID-19. The funds are allocated to three broad categories, which include:

Health Needs related to COVID-19 recovery or prevention

Economic Impacts of the pandemic, including those for individuals, businesses, and non-profit

organizations

Infrastructure – specifically related to drinking water, sewer improvements and broadband

Community groups, nonprofits, businesses, and special districts are encouraged to apply for these grants. The grant application period opened on October 20, and the deadline to apply for these grants is November 12.

Guidance for these funds is to make long-term investments in communities that were hardest hit by the pandemic and its economic fallout. These investments are intended to help with recovery in affordable housing, increase access to childcare, investments in critical infrastructure like broadband connectivity, and clean drinking water, revitalize disadvantaged communities, and build more inclusive economies.

Consideration of projects under this program will prioritize immediate needs caused by or designed to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic.

