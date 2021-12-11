Five Fort Collins Nonprofits Receive Elevations Foundation Awards

Elevations Foundation has announced $55,000 in grant funding will go to 14 nonprofit organizations across Colorado – including five in Fort Collins. Every year, Elevations Foundation awards community grants to organizations that are making an impact across the state.

To determine funding priorities for the year, the Elevations Foundation grants committee reviews local research to see if there are gaps in services in Colorado. This year’s grantees are organizations working in the fields of early childhood development, mental health, and environmental education and sustainability.

“This year’s inspiring grantees were selected from a pool of over 50 applicants,” said Eric Lentz, executive director of Elevations Foundation. “Each applicant amazed us with their passion for and commitment to their community. We are honored to be able to support organizations that are making real change in Fort Collins and across the state.”

This year’s grantees in Fort Collins include the Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, The Growing Project, Larimer County Partners, Audubon Rockies, and early childhood nonprofit The Matthews House.

“The funding we are receiving through Elevations Foundation will continue to support our work with students who have experienced learning loss due to COVID-19,” said Nicole Armstrong, Executive Director of The Matthews House. “All people deserve to belong and feel they are significant and grants like these allow us to serve the most vulnerable youth and families in our communities.”

The Elevations Foundation grantees were celebrated at a reception on Tuesday, Nov. 30, where the Members’ Choice grantee was also announced. Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County will receive an additional $5,000 in grant funding. The Members’ Choice grantee is selected by Elevations Credit Union members.

Elevations Foundation has provided over $579,600 in community grants since 2010. To learn more about the Elevations Foundation grant program, visit elevationscu.com/foundation.