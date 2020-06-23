Fort Collins Area Chamber and Partners Provide Marketing Series for Business during COVID-19 Pandemic

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, the Larimer Small Business Development Center and the Loveland Business Development Center have partnered for a free Marketing Series for Business from Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 from 11 am to noon to offer businesses the opportunity to rethink their marketing plan in the face of a crisis as well as effective tools that can help them while recovering.

The marketing series, referred to as the Marketing Plan RECOVERY is a six-part online series that will be hosted online for free. The initial session, held on Friday, June 12 focused on the top 5 marketing evaluations and actions.

The additional five sessions that will also be held online, offer a Next Level Experience with the 5 Marketing Actions. However, these Next Level Experiences are offered for $15 per session. Furthermore, businesses have the option to purchase the full series for a total of $50, going on sale Monday, June 15.

Participants are encouraged to utilize the opportunity to access free One-on-One Assistance through the Larimer Small Business Development Center as well as the Loveland Business Development Center.

For more information on the Marketing Series or the Fort Collins Chamber, please call (970) 482-3746 or visit www.FortCollinsChamber.com.