Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Breaks Ground in Windsor

Ground was officially broken on May 24, 2021, in Windsor to make way for the long-awaited FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD AND STEAKBURGERS. This beautifully new designed building is to be constructed in Eastpointe Plaza Shopping Center at Main (Hwy 392) and Highway 257; just blocks from downtown Windsor.

As the Builder-of-Choice, MCCAULEY Constructors, Inc. will begin construction of this new concept drive-thru prototype for the fast-casual restaurant franchise, with a ceremonial groundbreaking event at the site, on Thursday, June 17 at 11 am. The public is welcome to attend. Franchise owner, Mark Siffring, will be there to present free frozen custard cookies to all attendees, and free FREDDY’S meal cards to all Veterans. Honoring the Veteran community has always been an important part of the FREDDY’S family history, and FREDDY’S continues that legacy by honoring their service to our country with special offers, programs, and partnerships. Mayor Paul Rennemeyer, Representatives from the City Council, Ms. Stacy Miller, Windsor’s Director of Economic Development, and The Windsor Chamber of Commerce will also be in attendance.

This FREDDY’S fast-casual concept is one in a series of other new expansion projects FREDDY’S owner’ Mark Siffring, is currently exploring along the Front Range. “We are honored and excited to be part of the Windsor community. From hosting classic car gatherings, community give-back events, and forming lasting relationships with local organizations, FREDDY’S will work to honor our commitments to Windsor” said Siffring.

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day.

“We are humbled and proud to have been selected as part of the FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD AND STEAKBURGERS team to build their new facilities. It is always a pleasure to partner with clients who are so community-focused. FREDDY’S has been delivering quality food and services here in Colorado for many years. MCCAULEY is fortunate to have earned the opportunity to help FREDDY’S expand, and continue to serve more of the community.” said Leon McCauley, President, and Founder of MCCAULEY Constructors.

Founded in 2005, MCCAULEY Constructors is one of Colorado’s leading proven and professional design/build, commercial contractors, and developers. From pre-engineered metal buildings to office, retail, mixed-use, manufacturing facilities, university and K-12, parks, churches, storage, and medical/dental facilities; MCCAULEY’S talented team will provide you the exceptional service through the jurisdictional entitlement process, design, and construction of your project.

Learn more about McCauley Constructors at www.mccauleyconstructors.com, on Facebook, Linked In, and Twitter, or call 970-686-6300.