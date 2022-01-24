Free Training to Become a Wildland Fire Fighter

Full Scholarships Are Available for Those Impacted by Covid-19

The Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development Center is offering scholarships for community members who want to explore the career of wildland fire fighting by taking wildland firefighter training courses at Front Range Community College (FRCC).

Anyone whose household experienced financial hardship—or disruption of education—because of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible. Scholarships may cover all FRCC tuition and fees.

“Unfortunately, the number and intensity of wildland fires has grown in recent years, so our communities need more firefighters,” said Jennifer Lee, director of FRCC’s forestry and natural resources programs. “That opens many more doors for employment—and makes the once seasonal job of a wildland firefighter more of a year-round occupation.”

Interested in becoming a wildland firefighter?



Fill out Larimer County’s training request form, and then register for classes through FRCC.

“This is amazingly simple for folks who qualify,” said Lee. “Most people hear back about their scholarship application within two to three days. And while they’re waiting to hear back, they can register for these classes to save their spot.”



Students can earn a certification in wildland fire in just one semester at FRCC by taking these four courses:

Introduction to Wildland Fire

Firefighting Training

Wildland Fire Practitioner Lab

Wildfire Chain Saws

These classes begin February 1, so now is the time to apply. (Please note: These scholarships are not retroactive.)

For more information visit blog.frontrange.edu.