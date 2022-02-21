Happening in Wellington: Updates from the Chamber of Commerce

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce has a busy year ahead. Wellington residents and Chamber members can expect to see the annual Chamber Directory in the mail in April. Here is what else is happening.

Events

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce presents Vegas in Wellington Al Capone style!

March 10 at Sparge Brewing from 6-9 pm for a night at the Casino. 1920’s Mafia attire is encouraged but not required. They feature Blackjack, Roulette, and Craps on true-style casino-grade tables.

Cost: $45 includes cash bar with one complimentary drink, $200 in play money(you can donate to earn more), wine, and appetizers from Slurpz food truck. Tickets are limited, so get signed up. :https://www.eventbrite.com/…/al-capone-a-night-with-the…

For sponsorship opportunities, email the Chamber at info@wellingtoncoloradochamber.net or visit the website at wellingtoncoloradochamber.net and click on the “Casino Night” tab.

Bonus to the evening is a few of Wellington’s celebrities dealing some blackjack!

The Chamber is hosting local election candidate forums.

For Board of Trustees and Mayor:

Wed., March 2 from 6-8 pm at the Leeper Center

Thurs., March 24 from 6-8 pm at the Leeper Center

For the Wellington Fire Board of Director positions:

Thurs., April 21 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Leeper Center

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce hosts a an 18 hole Golf Tournament fundraising event on June 25 at 7:30 am shotgun at Mountain Vista Golf Course. Reach out for sponsorship opportunities and stay tuned for more details.

The Chamber hosts a monthly Networking Breakfast. These events feature guest speakers, start at 7:30 am, and are held at Sprage Brewing.

March 1: Troy Hamman, updates from the Mayor

April 5: Tyler Hensen with Northwestern Mutual

May 2: Chief Mike Patterson with the Wellington Fire Department

Women of Wellington (WOW)is a monthly event featuring a guest speaker and opportunities to network. The next event is March 16, when Hilarie Bartling, athletic director at Wellington Middle School, will be the guest speaker. The location is to be determined.

Business After Hours is a monthly networking event hosted by different businesses around town. Below is a list of what is currently scheduled. Reach out to the Chamber if you are interested in hosting one of the open dates.

March 10th-Casino Night Fundraiser at Sparge

April 14th-Member Social/annual meeting-Location to be determined

May12th-Zions Lutheran Church

June 9th-Wellington Grill

July 7- Align Medical Center

August 11th-open

Sept 8th-Mordini’s

Nov 10th-open

Dec 8th-open

Save the date for the annual Chamber gala scheduled for September 30 at Anheuser-Busch Tour Center & Biergarten.

On the Administrative Side

Mary McCaffrey is the Executive Director, and Naomi Russo was hired as an administrative assistant. Naomi will be assisting with administrative work and covering the office on days that Mary is not in the office. The goal is to have someone at the office five days a week.

Stay tuned for a press release about new board members and officers for 2022.

For more information on the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, visit their website or find them on social media.