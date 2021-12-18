Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Over $69,000 in One Day for Local Cancer Fighters

Most Money Raised in 16-year History

Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted their annual Coffee for a Cure Day on Friday, October 22. All 10 locations donated 100 percent of sales to serve the northern Colorado community and provide financial assistance for breast cancer, and all cancer patients at local Banner and UCHealth facilities. In just one day, The Human Bean raised a total of $69,052.48. The total amount raised is being equally allocated between the local Banner and UCHealth Foundations.

“It is our staff’s hard work and the generosity of our community that helped make Coffee for a Cure a record-breaking success this year,” said Owner of Human Bean Northern Colorado, Frank Sherman. “Together we are continuing to battle this deadly disease.”

On Thursday, December 9, Human Bean Northern Colorado proudly presented a check to North Colorado Medical Center Foundation for $34,526.24.

The Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

Mobile Coffee Truck – view the schedule here: humanbeannortherncolorado.com/coffee-truck/