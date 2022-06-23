HWY34 RV in Windsor to Host Parking Lot Summer BBQ Party

RV Show and Fundraiser for Overland Sertoma

HWY34 RV, an independently owned RV sales and service center in Windsor is hosting a Fourth of July-themed Summer BBQ Party on Saturday, June 25. The event will be held at 1111 Southgate Drive, Windsor, and will kick off at 10 am and wind down by 3 pm.

The event will feature show-only pricing and incentives, including a complimentary $750 gas card with the purchase of any new RV during the event. Additionally, the HWY34 RV team will be providing on-the-spot loan approvals and on-site tours of our latest RV models.

Food will be served by a local service organization, Overland Sertoma, and 100% of sales will benefit their efforts to support early speech and reading in Northern Colorado. The event will also feature a number of giveaways that include fireworks, generators, and heated camping chairs.

Additionally, HWY34 RV will be kicking off a month-long coloring contest for local area children, and the winner will take home a $250 prize.

“We are excited to get the community together for a fun day of grilling, games, and giveaways,” said Jeff Taylor, General Manager of HWY34 RV. “HWY34 RV is about getting the community outside and exploring. What better way to do that than to bring everyone together with us to explore the options while helping a local non-profit raise money for a great cause?”

HWY34 RV is a locally-owned full-service RV Sales & Service center. Located a short distance from I-25 & Highway 34 in Windsor, HWY34 RV carries a variety of new and used recreational vehicle options including ultra-lite and lightweight trailers, truck campers, travel trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes. Our team carefully selects the brands that we carry, and we choose models that we feel are of the highest quality for our customers.