Junk King of Fort Collins and Boulder Welcomes New Ownership 

Junk King Veteran to Lead Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Service in Fort Collins and Boulder

Northern Colorado residents rejoice as Junk King expands its kingdom in Fort Collins and Boulder under the rule of Paul Durant. The addition of Junk King Fort Collins and Junk King Boulder will bring the brand’s unrivaled customer service and eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Colorado.

Junk King, the nation’s leading junk removal company earning nationwide acclaim for its unrivaled customer service and incomparable eco-friendly approach, announced the new ownership of the Fort Collins and Boulder location with local entrepreneur Paul Durant.

Durant began his reign with Junk King in 2011, successfully owning and operating both the Denver and Denver South locations before passing them down to his son-in-law David Donovan. Prior to establishing his legacy at Junk King, Durant earned management experience in the steel and aluminum distribution industries. A skilled entrepreneur driven by a commitment to customer service, Durant understands what it takes to lead Junk King in the Fort Collins and Boulder communities.

“After placing the Denver Junk King locations in David’s capable hands, I knew it was time to expand the family business and bring our services to even more communities in Colorado,” said Durant. “Junk King has been a big part of my life for many years, so I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue growing with them. Residents of Fort Collins and Boulder can rest easy knowing their items will be recycled and donated rather than ending up in landfills. We’re looking forward to continuing to uphold the location’s reputation for top-tier customer service and efficiency within both communities.”

In addition to the company’s professionalism, eco-friendly recycling, and award-winning customer service, businesses and residents alike choose Junk King because of the brand’s state-of-the-art technology systems that allow customers to schedule a pick-up in real-time. With the online booking system, all it takes is a few clicks and within a matter of minutes Junk King can be scheduled and the job can be completed.

“Paul is a Junk King legend and demonstrates the dedication of those within our franchise system,” said Michael Andreacchi, CEO and co-founder of Junk King Franchise Systems. “We’re so thrilled to have an excellent entrepreneur grow his business and serve even more communities in Colorado. It’s amazing to see a family establish Junk King across multiple generations, and we’re confident Paul will see amazing success as he takes on ownership of these new locations.”

Unlike the majority of junk removal services, pricing for Junk King is based on the amount of junk removed. The brand’s trucks are 20 percent larger than the industry average, meaning there is no job it cannot handle. Sixty percent of the junk collected is recycled, rather than being dropped at landfills.

For more information about the team’s services to the Fort Collins and Boulder area, please visit junk-king.com.