Larimer County Level Up Certified Businesses Can Now Move to Level Blue

Business that are certified in the Level Up program within Larimer County can now operate under restriction level Blue as of Wednesday, March 3 according to Larimer County.

Though Level Up certified businesses in Larimer County can now transition to level Blue, the County itself is currently under Level Yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Larimer County reached the goal of having 70 percent of it’s population ages 70 and older having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, February 26.

Capacity restrictions for Level Blue are as follows:

Gyms and fitness centers can operate to 50 percent capacity or 175 people indoors.

Indoor events and entertainment can operate at 50 percent capacity or up to 175 people.

Last call for alcohol is at midnight.

Offices at 50 percent capacity for operations.

Outdoor events can operate at 50 percent capacity or 250 people.

Personal services can operate at 50 percent capacity or up to 50 people.

Restaurants at 50 percent capacity or up to 175 people indoors.

Retail stores can accommodate 50 percent capacity.

For more information regarding capacity restrictions at each level and what the Blue level means for Level Up businesses, visit: https://nocorecovers.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/capacity-restrictions-11.20.20.pdf or to apply for Level Up, visit: https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/level-program